Gov. earmarks US$27M for fertilizers

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader announced the creation of a fund of approximately RD$1.6 billion US$27 million) to subsidize the price of the main fertilizers used in the country, a decision that was made in consultation with the main agricultural sectors.

“Producers can continue to sell at the same prices and guarantee the country’s food security during the months of the end of the year.”

Abinader read a speech in which he explained that most fertilizer prices have skyrocketed in 2021, particularly phosphates and urea, driven by strong demand and higher costs.