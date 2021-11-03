NYC mayor-elect to visit the Dominican Republic

New York.- New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams, will be visiting the Dominican Republic on an agenda with business leaders and politicians in the country.

Adams will arrive in Santiago on Sunday, November 6, and on Monday he will have lunch with President Luis Abinader, according to members of his cabinet.

“As he had promised, the elected mayor of New York will visit the Dominican Republic, becoming the first mayor of this city to establish relations with our country,” Diario Libre quoted Ydanis Rodríguez, director of Adams’ Latino campaign.