RED Air to start Miami-Santo Domingo charter flights

Santo Domingo. – The Dominican airline RED Air will start charter flights to Miami from Santo Domingo from the first of November.

The company will start these flights under scheduled hours, with a daily departing from SDQ 17:15 pm and MIA 12:30.

This operation of the airline of Dominican capital will allow to mobilize passengers to and from Miami, having as HUB Las Americas International Airport.

As part of its strategy and business expansion, RED Air plans to initiate regular short-haul flights to Venezuela, Costa Rica, Colombia and Panama to continue its growth.

“The airline is certified by both Dominican authorities and international authorities to operate to and from these routes,” said Héctor Gómez, executive president of RED Air.