Gov. says meat supply is secure for holidays

Santo Domingo.- The production of pork and chicken, rice, bananas, potatoes and vegetables achieved record figures as of November of this year, so that the food of the Christmas holiday would be assured, as announced by the Agricultural Cabinet, headed by President Luis Abinader, Wednesday morning at the National Palace.

The Government guaranteed the availability of chicken meat for Christmas thanks to the fact that the availability has had a monthly increase of more than 20 million birds, from 16.5 to 18.3 million units. The authorities foresee an increase in production in December 3.25 million units.

The Minister of Agriculture, Limber Cruz, assured that swine fever is controlled, for which he affirmed that there will be enough of this meat to respond to the demand at the end of the year..