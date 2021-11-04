Switzerland US$830.8M unseats Haiti as 2nd trading partner

Santo Domingo.- Total exports from the Dominican Republic reached US$8.7 million until September 2021, of which US$698.91 million belong to the Haitian market for a 7.97% share.

According to official data, the United States continues to be the main market for Dominican exports with US$4.4 billion for 50.57% of the total.

Haiti, which for many years has been mentioned as the second trading partner of the Dominican Republic, during 2021 was displaced by Switzerland with US$830.89 million, for a participation of 9.48% of the total. Cocoa and coffee beans figure among the export products.

Faced with the crisis unleashed in Haiti, the president of the National Council of Private Enterprise (Conep), Pedro Brache, pointed out that the deterioration of the situation raises concern, and calls for the international community to take a decisive interest in the recovery of the neighboring country the path of order and prosperity