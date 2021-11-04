Truck traffic plummets in the Dominican capital

Santo Domingo.- The Mayor’s Office will announce additional measures after the pilot plan that took trucks out of the National District.

The pilot plan that was in effect for a period of 15 days “is nearing its end with good results observed by the Mayor’s Office of the National District, which will allow definitive measures to be announced shortly to decongest the traffic of the capital.”

Hugo Beras, general secretary of the mayor’s office, said there has been a “significant reduction, not only in the presence of heavy vehicles, but also in other types of vehicles that do not have the need to enter the National District, but that they crossed through the metropolitan area to cross from east to west and vice versa.”

“The purpose of the test was to obtain real statistics regarding vehicular mobility in Santo Domingo and the National District that would serve as a basis for applying municipal policies.”

As of last October 24 and until November 7, cargo vehicles with more than four axles must request a permit from the Institute to enter the city.