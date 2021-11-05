Officials supervise progress on SW dam works

Santo Domingo.- Olmedo Caba, director of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INDRHI), led a meeting with the companies responsible for the execution and supervision of the Project Monte Grande Dam.

At the meeting Fri., they reviewed the progress of each of the dam’s components, seeking to shorten completion and delivery times, as well as examining the disbursement schedule.

At the end of the meeting, Caba said, “INDRHI carries out monitoring meetings to the project on a continuous basis to guarantee that such an important work is completed in the shortest possible time.”