Fuel prices frozen

SANTO DOMINGO – The Ministry of Industry and Commerce froze the prices of all fuels for the week of November 6 to 12, 2021.

In effect, a gallon of premium gasoline will be sold to the public at RD$272.80 and regular gasoline at RD$252.80, both maintaining their cost without variation.

Optimum diesel will be on sale at RD$218.70 per gallon and regular diesel at RD$191.90; both prices will remain frozen.

A gallon of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will be sold at RD$134.10, maintaining its price.