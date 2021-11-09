Dominican Republic + NYC = collaboration

Santo Domingo. -The elected mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, expressed to President Luis Abinader on Monday his desire for collaboration between the city that he will lead and the Dominican Republic.

During a lunch-meeting in the National Palace, Adams stated that his determination to collaborate with the country is motivated by what the Dominicans represent here and there.

He thanked Abinader for the time he dedicated to him, within what he defined as a 24-hour work schedule, and appreciated the great welcome from the entire team that made his visit possible.