Dominican Gov. readies a national taxpayer census

Santo Domingo.- Director of Internal Taxes, Luis Valdez, revealed that they are working, for next year, on a project to carry out a national taxpayer census.

Valdez offered the information when asked about the work carried out by the institution to prosecute tax evasion.

He added that last April some 6,000 companies declared that they had not done so for years.

“Only in the month of April of this year we have around six thousand companies that did not declare in 2019 and declared in the month of April of this year spontaneously after being detected through information crossings. It is necessary to carry out a national census of taxpayers.”

Valdez described the collection rate as “very good,” while adding that for the month of October there is a surplus of approximately seven to eight billion pesos “within what is the reformulated budget.”

With regard to tax reform and the removal of possible exemptions to some sectors, Valdez limited himself to saying that President Luis Abinader said that this year “there will be no tax reform” and that he will follow this position set by the president.