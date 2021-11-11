Remittance handlers get anti-laundering training

Santo Domingo. – The companies Caribe Express and La Nacional provided training to their officials, directors and collaborators nationwide on Prevention of Money Laundering and Financing of Risk-Based Terrorism, to strengthen administrative controls, ethics, transparency and good practices in the development of its activities.

According to a statement, the seminars were provided by Rosanna Vásquez Febrillet, judge and trainer of the National School of the Judiciary against Money Laundering; Isaura Suárez Salcedo, prosecutor of Santo Domingo and trainer of the National School of the Public Ministry, and Dulce María Luciano, attorney general of the Court of Appeal and expert in investigating drug trafficking cases.

The specialists spoke about the main aspects of the Law 155-17, Money Laundering, as well as the different risks and implications that affect the remittance and exchange sector.

The welcoming remarks were given by the vice president and general manager of these companies, Carlos Valenzuela.