State bank launches auto fair with a 4.80% fixed rate

Santo Domingo.- The State Reservas Bank opened on Wednesday night its Expomovil 2021 automobile fair with a fixed rate of 4.80% for six months for hybrid and electric vehicles; and 5.80% for the same period for traditional units.

The general administrator of Banreservas, Samuel Pereyra, explained that the fair will also grant 90% financing of the total vehicle.

“It will also grant purchasers of units for personal use the possibility of making the first payment in February 2022, and opt for the “mobile fee” modality, which will allow them to reduce monthly payments by up to 30%.”

He added that the other rates approved for vehicles for personal use (traditional) are 7.25%, fixed at 12 months; 7.80% at 36 months, and 8.80% at 60 months, while for hybrid and electric vehicles the following were set: 5.80% at 12 months; 7.80% at 36 months; and 8.80%, at 60 months