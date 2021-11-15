Dominican exports reach US$9.7B to October

Santo Domingo.- The president of the Dominican Export Association (Adoexpo) affirmed Monday that 2021 is a record year for exports, which shows the resilience of the sector in times of crisis.

Elizabeth Mena indicated that from January to October, Dominican exports totaled US$9.7 billion, a growth of 20.74% compared to January-October 2020 and 16.64% compared to January-October 2019.

“According to estimates, this 2021 we will close with about US$11.9 billion, representing 20.5% growth if we compare it with 2020 and 17.51% in 2019,” said Mena, at the 2021 Export Resilience Recognition ceremony.