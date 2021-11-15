Oct. prices rose 0.64%, paced by transportation

Santo Domingo.- Consumer prices in the Dominican Republic rose 0.64% last month, placing accumulated inflation from January to October at 6.56%.

“Interannual inflation stood at 7.72%, registering a slight decrease of 0.02 percentage points compared to September 2020, according to the Central Bank report released Mon..

It said annualized core inflation stood at 6.31% in October 2021. “This indicator excludes some items whose prices tend to be volatile or do not normally respond to monetary conditions, such as fuels, managed services and transportation.”

It adds that the group with the highest contribution to inflation in October was transportation, varying 1.00%.