There will be pork despite rising costs

Santo Domingo.- Pork producers in the Dominican Republic has been impacted since 2020 by the detection of African swine fever (ASF) and by everything that the COVID-19 pandemic has implied, such as increases in raw materials and freight rates.

“Corn and soybeans rose due to the pandemic and then freight prices doubled. So that has impacted us throughout the cost chain. Also, vegetable fat rose almost 70%,” said the president of the Dominican Association of Pig Farms (Adogranja), Luis Brache.

He emphasized that not only the pork sector has been affected by the international scene, but all industries.

“They have been very complicated times because they are raising our costs