IDB to help Dominican Gov. clean up its act

Santo Domingo.- The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) will help the country to strengthen and consolidate its integrity mechanisms in the public procurement system, strengthen internal control, promote open government and public ethics, and support the implementation of public procurement policies. transparency of public spending.

During the Regional Policy Dialogue on Transparency and Integrity, in which President Luis Abinader participated, the general manager of IDB Invest, James Scriven, said that support shows a commitment to transparency and integrity in Latin America and the Caribbean by being this area a key element to promote sustainable and inclusive economic recovery in the post-pandemic within the Vision 2025 strategy.

According to Scriven, by supporting countries in advancing their transparency and integrity agendas, the IDB promotes a better use of public resources and is giving a strong signal that the rule of law and its institutions are being strengthened in the region, which are important pillars for the attraction of private investments that will be vital pillars to sustain the continuous development of our region.