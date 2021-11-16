The price of homes rises up to 30% per square meter

The rise in the prices of construction materials caused the cost of homes in the Dominican Republic to skyrocket between 25% and 30% during the last year, per square meter, as revealed by the president of the Dominican Association of Builders and Housing Promoters (Acoprovi).

Jorge Montalvo, head of Acoprovi, explained that the rising cost of building inputs meant that a house that previously cost RD $ 2 million currently has a price of RD $ 2.5 million on the market.

Montalvo said that in many cases, home developers have had to assume an important part of the increases in materials, although he warned that new projects will reflect the changes that have occurred in the price of the square meter of construction.

“We estimate that with the increases that have been taking place since last year in this part, with materials that have shot up to 120%, that translates into the cost of the square meter of construction having skyrocketed in that period in 25-30%, which is an important number,” he explained.

He said that these increases in construction supplies in the short term have caused housing developers to have difficulties in transferring that cost to purchasers.

However, the president of Acoprovi considered that the stabilization of freight prices is good news for the sector, which has been affected by this issue.

He added that the cost of freight has caused a shortage in the construction sector of some materials such as floors and electrical wires, although he clarified that for the moment the situation has not reached a critical point.

The top executive of the association that brings together the country’s home builders stressed that the sector “is doing well, growing by 36.5% as of last July and with a share in gross domestic product (GDP) of about 15%.”

“The sector has been revitalizing and responding to monetary measures. There are good prospects for next year and many projects in the pipeline that require agile processes. Hopefully in a short time we can h/ave the so-called ‘zero bureaucracy,’ that we can have short-term permits for our projects and disbursements in 24 hours ”, he said.