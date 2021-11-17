Agro sector labels conclave a success

Santo Domingo.- Successfully concluded was the 2nd National Congress of Agricultural Producers in Bávaro, La Altagracia province, organized by the National Confederation of Agricultural Producers (Confenagro).

The executive director of the FEDA, Hecmilio Galván, highlighted the transformation that the agricultural sector has had and affirmed that Confenagro is the largest and most important institution in the sector, representing the truth and the best interests of the Dominicans in alliance with the Dominican Government.

“That can only be achieved with a president who has his eyes on and his heart on all of us,” said Galván.