Economy November 17, 2021 | 10:41 am

Dominican furniture-makers go solar

Santo Domingo.- The mattress and furniture business group La Nacional inaugurated a modern solar self-generation plant to minimize its carbon footprint.

According to a press release, with the installation of the new solar panel system, the furniture and mattress factories form part of the prestigious group of industries that use a high percentage of renewable energy for their operation.

During the inauguration, company executives received a visit from the Minister of Industry and Commerce and Mypimes, Víctor Bisonó, who noted his ministry’s contributions to the sector.
0 0 votes
Article Rating
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Paul Tierney
November 17, 2021 11:48 am

This is a good step forward. Solar panels, wind power, and battery storage will lessen their dependence on the unreliable public electric sector.

0
Reply
Bob
November 17, 2021 1:02 pm

This is Good News for the country !

0
Reply