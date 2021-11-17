Dominican furniture-makers go solar

Santo Domingo.- The mattress and furniture business group La Nacional inaugurated a modern solar self-generation plant to minimize its carbon footprint.

According to a press release, with the installation of the new solar panel system, the furniture and mattress factories form part of the prestigious group of industries that use a high percentage of renewable energy for their operation.

During the inauguration, company executives received a visit from the Minister of Industry and Commerce and Mypimes, Víctor Bisonó, who noted his ministry’s contributions to the sector.