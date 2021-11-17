Producers assure there will be pork for Christmas

Swine. Price could have a slight increase

The president of the Association of Small Poultry Producers Moca-Licey (Approamoli), Ambiorix Cabrera, said yesterday that despite the difficulties that this sector has faced in recent months, after the impact of African swine fever, Dominicans can be sure that they will have pork in the traditional Christmas party.

However, the pig leader said that the abundance of pigs will not be the same this season due to the closure of dozens of farms where authorities eliminated thousands of animals to control the disease that severely hit national producers.

In that sense, Cabrera said that pork prices could experience a slight increase in the market in the coming days close to Christmas Eve and Christmas due to the demand of the population.

“We won’t have that great abundance like before, but we guarantee people that there will be no problems with this food. The drawback will be in the shortage of the product due to the problems we have had due to the high prices of basic supplies and the crisis that affected us with the disease that attacked the animals,” he said.

He said that during this period of the coronavirus pandemic, freight rates increased from 3,000 to 15,000 dollars, which translates into more costs for domestic production because the raw material is imported.