Retailers guarantee product supply

Santo Domingo, DR

The president of the National Council of Trade in Provisions (CNCP), Julio Pérez, said that in the agricultural sector the supply of products is guaranteed and that as an organization its members will maintain the inventory required in their commercial establishments to guarantee their distribution.

The business leader indicated that the CNCP and its 74 affiliated associations and more than 2,000 small, medium, and large warehouses and importers have the commitment to the country to guarantee the supply of the products of the family basket.

“We can assure that in the agricultural sector the supply of the products of this line is guaranteed, with a satisfactory production, such as rice, onions, beans, garlic, items, among others,” he reiterated.

However, Pérez maintained that the products of that line that are imported present shortages, as a result of the situation in relation to maritime freight.

“At present the high costs of the products correspond to the high demand for them, after we have begun the process of economic recovery, and the inability to meet these demands, as a result of the situation that exists with respect to international prices of commodities, plus sea freight, also taking into account the festive season, and making the observation that worldwide different sectors face the same problem of scarcity, as is the case of the automotive industry, electronic products and fertilizers,” he said.

Pérez said that the CNCP they are confident that the situations that currently affect commercial activities will be overcome as soon as it is possible to establish and increase world production since several factors are decisive to achieve it.

“Our commitment to Dominican families is to guarantee the supply of the products of the family basket, for which we will maintain the required inventory in our commercial establishments and thus be able to guarantee their distribution,” he explained.