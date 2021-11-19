Diesel prices rise; other fuels are kept frozen

Santo Domingo, DR

For the week of November 20 to 26, the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and MSMEs (MICM) ordered the increase of optimal diesel of RD $ 2.70, so now the gallon will be sold at RD $ 221.40.

Also, the gallon of regular diesel will go up RD$2.70 to sell for RD$199.10.

Meanwhile, the other fuels will remain unchanged. Thus, the premium gas station will continue to sell at RD$272.80, while the regular one will be sold at RD$256.30.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be marketed at RD$139.10 per gallon and natural gas at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.

The avtur will be sold at RD$180.68, the Kerosene at RD$209.80, the Fuel Oil at RD$153.64, and the Fuel Oil 1% at RD$172.01.