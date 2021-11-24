Dominican Republic 2021 remittances already surpass 2020’s

Santo Domingo. – The remittances received up to October 2021 in the Dominican Republic are 40.2% higher than those received in October 2019, and 30.7% higher than those of October 2020.

In addition, the United States is the main sender of remittances to the Dominican Republic. As of October 2021, 83.9% of remittances came from that country.

According to data from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic, between January and October 2021 remittances reached US$8.7 billion, to exceed the same period of 2020 with US$2.0 billion, a 30.7% year-on-year growth.

The total received until October in 2021 exceeded by more than US$450 million the US$8.2 billion received in the entire 2020, when there are two months left in the year.