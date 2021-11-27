Fuel prices will remain unchanged

Santo Domingo, DR.

In a press release, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, and Mipyemes (MICM) informed that the prices of all fuels would remain unchanged from the week of 27 November to 03 December.

Premium gasoline will continue to be sold at RD$272.80, while regular gasoline will be at RD$256.30.

Optimum diesel will continue to be sold at RD$221.40 per gallon and regular diesel at RD$199.10.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) will be sold at RD$139.10 per gallon and natural gas at RD$28.97 per cubic meter.

Avtur will be sold at RD$180.68, Kerosene at RD$209.80, Fuel Oil at RD$153.64, and Fuel Oil 1% at RD$172.01.