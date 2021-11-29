Biggest bank’s auto fair kicks off today

Santo Domingo.- Under the slogan “Move and explore new dimensions” the Banco Popular Dominicano announced this Monday the 26th edition of the Autoferia Popular, in which customers will be able to finance the purchase of a new vehicle.

There will also be used vehicles.

Francisco Ramírez, Executive Vice President of Personal Business and Branches of Banco Popular, explained that the fair will have fixed rates 5.75% for 6 months; 6.95% at 12 months; 7.75% at 3 years; 8.95% at 5 years and a special fixed rate for hybrid and electric vehicles from 7.5%.

In addition, buyers will be able to finance up to 90% of the value of the vehicle, beginning to pay in January and will have up to 84 months to pay off their loan.