Dominican Republic’s Central Bank specifies liquidity policy

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD) informed economic agents and the population that the decision to increase its monetary policy rate (MPR) from 3.00% to 3.50% does not apply to the liquidity facilities granted by said institution for an amount of up to RD$215.8 billion, for financial entities to channel loans to productive sectors, households and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

The BCRD reported that the resources granted to financial intermediation entities through the Rapid Liquidity Facility (FLR) are maintained at an invariable interest rate until their maturity of 3.0% per year, guaranteed with securities issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank, private companies and low-risk credit portfolio