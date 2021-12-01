Central banker: economy will grow 11% to Oct.

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican economy grew 12.4% between January and October the projections made by the Central Bank suggest that this 2021 would be closing with a growth of the gross domestic product (GDP) around 11%.

The figures were given yesterday by Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu, during a press conference full of optimistic expressions in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the expansion of the economy is greater than expected, and the projection for the end of the year places the country as one of the fastest growing in the region and with the best relative performance when comparing activity levels with 2019, a year pre-pandemic.