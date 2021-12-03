Dominican bank has US$17.5M to bankroll ‘ECO cars’

Santo Domingo.- The Banco Popular Dominicano reported that its financing portfolio for hybrid and electric vehicles already exceeds RD$927 million US$17.5 million) since the launch of the green finance portfolio “Become ECO” in October 2019.

The statement issued by the financial institution indicates that this channeling of resources towards sustainable mobility is part of the bank’s commitment to the Principles of Responsible Banking of the United Nations, an international alliance of more than 240 banks to promote the Objectives of Sustainable Development and the 2030 Agenda on Climate Change, in which Banco Popular is the only signatory bank in the insular Caribbean.

Currently, Popular’s ecological vehicle financing portfolio, through the “Become ECO” portfolio, represents 7% of the total financed vehicles. The figure will increase at the close of this version of Autoferia Popular, which ends on Sunday, December 5.