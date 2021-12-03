Dominican Stock Exchange fests participants

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Stock Exchange (BVRD) recognizes for the third straight year, the participants of the stock market, highlighting the impulse that they provide to the increase in the transactionality of the sector, their contribution to the development of the dynamics economic and the execution of good security market practices.

The third edition of the BVRD Awards, an entity that recently completed 33 years of activity, is a commemoration of the efforts made by participants in the stock market and in turn a positive reinforcement that the institution carries out to provide tools that allow increasing the professionalization of the actors, promoting performances that impact the stock market and the national economy.

“Through this platform, the performance of the stock exchanges, issuers and other counterparts of the organization in the period between January and November 2021 was highlighted, taking into consideration those who have executed high financial quality standards in their functions.”

“Our capital market decided to grow, it is at its best and has the capacity to open doors of bonanza that the Dominican Republic has not yet imagined,” said the BVRD executive VP and general manager, Elianne Vilchez, in her speech.