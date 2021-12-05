Abinader will invest more than RD $ 111 million in reconstruction of Guayacanes beach

San Pedro de Macorís- President Luis Abinader presided over the first piezo for the reconstruction and adaptation of the Plaza de Vendados and the Playita de Guayacanes yesterday, both works having an investment of 111 million pesos.

Sixteen food modules will be created with all the equipment in this project, and roads and sidewalks will be built.

In a brief speech, the president said that the Government is working to achieve two fundamental objectives in the country: economic recovery and economic relaunch.

He specified that since he came to the Presidency, Abinader has not stopped undertaking all the actions and reforms that the sector demands and assured that he has worked on projects that will help to better position the tourism area and create added value locally.

President contributes with green energy and gives the first construction palace El Soco Photovoltaic Park, whose investment will be US $ 93 million and generate about 450 direct jobs.

“And an example of this that I am talking about is this project in Guayacanes, with the beautification of public space to improve the tourist offer in the area, create economic activity and generate added value and employment,” said the president.

He added that after this intervention, a sample of what the authorities are pursuing will remain in this place, “a global strategic vision and local impact actions.”

For his part, Tourism Minister David Collado indicated that history is being made with this project in Guayacanes. He explained that it would reactivate the area’s economy since it is a model of social inclusion.

El Soco Photovoltaic Park

On the other hand, in keeping with his promise to respect and care for the environment and natural resources, the head of state broke ground for the construction of the El Soco Photovoltaic Park, which will have an investment of US$93 million and will generate 450 direct jobs and more than 100 indirect jobs.

In this installation phase, direct employment is generated with more than 500 people peaks. It will also have local personnel from its start-up, including executives, technicians, operators, and workers.

With the initiative and protecting the environment, the country will benefit from renewable energy.

It is estimated that the park’s production will exceed 130 gigawatts per year, which will mean savings in CO2 emissions of more than 53 million tons. In turn, it will contribute to reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels to produce electricity.

This project, led by Bas Corporation and Dominion, contributes to the country’s commitment to increase its generation capacity in green energy and the guidelines of the Paris Summit on climate change and the reduction of carbon emissions.