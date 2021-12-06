Santiago goes vertical despite pricier materials

Santiago.- Santiago continues to grow vertically. This is evidenced by the dozens of apartment towers and real estate projects under construction in different parts of the city, as well as the extension of national and international investments in banking, industry and commerce.

Landy Colón, president of the Cibao Association of Promoters and Builders of Homes (Aprocovici), argues that Santiago is in a very special moment of development, despite the increase of up to 30 percent of homes as a result of the rise in materials .

He assures that the real estate impulse that is currently registered in the city has its origin in the efforts of the entity that he directs, when devising and accompanying the municipal authorities in the creation of the Normative Guide for Territorial Planning, which supports the “Santiago vertical”.

Gurabo and La Trinitaria are the sectors of the heart city where more infrastructure projects are currently being developed. Currently being built, the corporate building of the Popular Association of Savings and Loans (APAP), Santiago Center and the towers in La Trinitaria with up to 20 floors.

