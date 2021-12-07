Construction of El Soco Photovoltaic Park begins for US $ 93 MM

Santo Domingo, DR.

President Luis Abinader, fulfilling his promise to respect and care for the environment and natural resources, dipped the first shovel to break ground in the construction of the El Soco Photovoltaic Park, which will have an investment of US $ 93 million and will generate about 450 direct jobs and more than 100 indirect.

In this installation phase, direct employment is generated with more than 500 people peaks. It will also have local personnel from its start-up, including executives, technicians, operators, and workers.

With the initiative and protecting the environment, the country will benefit from renewable energy.

It is estimated that the park’s production will exceed 130 gigawatts per year, which will mean savings in CO2 emissions of more than 53 million tons. In turn, it will contribute to reducing the country’s dependence on fossil fuels to produce electricity.

Green energy

This project, led by Bas Corporation and Dominion, contributes to the country’s commitment to increase its generation capacity in green energy and the guidelines of the Paris Summit on climate change and the reduction of carbon emissions.