Trucks will stay on Santo Domingo Beltway

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Truckers Federation (Fenatrado) on Monday increased cargo transport rates that would come into effect today, after the beginning of a dialogue process with the Government.

The announcement was made by the head of Fenatrado, Ricardo de los Santos, who met with the Minister of Industry, Commerce and MSMEs, Victor Bisonó and the Secretary General of the Mayor’s Office of the National District, Hugo Beras.

The legislator also said that everything continues the same. “The trucks will continue to travel along the Santo Domingo Beltway as they have been doing until now.”