Abinader upbeat on 2022 economic outlook

Santo Domingo.- During a meeting of business leaders with the Dominican Agribusiness Board (JAD), President Luis Abinader assured that he is committed to continue working with agro producers, listening to them, collaborating with them and being a present and close government that generates optimal conditions for Dominican business sectors to strengthen.

He reiterated his optimism regarding the growth expectations for next year and the number of “unprecedented” projects expected in the most important sectors of the national economy.

He predicts that the US$3.0 billion foreign investment executed in 2021 will be exceeded by more than 25% in 2022.

He also estimates that local investment will be unprecedented.