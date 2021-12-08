Economist says new jobs lack quality

Santo Domingo.-.Although the Dominican labor market has been recovering the dynamism it lost, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, the jobs being created are of lower quality than those that existed before the arrival of the virus.

Vice Minister of Planning and Public Investment of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development (Mepyd), Pavel Isa Contreras, who highlighted that informal jobs in the country have grown four times faster than formal ones.

“Before the pandemic, for every 104 informal jobs there were 100 formal jobs, today that ratio is 122 for every 100. We have many more jobs than we had coming out of the pandemic or in the middle of the pandemic, but they are not jobs of all the quality we had before,” Isa said.