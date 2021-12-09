People say Dominican tourism dodged a bullet

Santo Domingo. – The tourism industry was forced to reinvent itself to promote one of the most amazing recoveries of the Dominican economy, with a record arrival of 519,349 tourists in November this year, surpassing the figures achieved in November 2019, prior to the pandemic.

It is undeniable that to achieve those results, a lot of work has been done so that hotels, bars and restaurants will be able to adapt to a totally transformed world with a more demanding tourist, more technologically savvy, with a range of available offers that exceeds the all-inclusive, willing to live less conventional experiences and at lower costs.

The Dominican tourism industry realized in time the importance of joining the efforts that the Government was making to achieve a high degree of vaccinated people that would allow a sustainable economic opening and focused on demanding two doses of vaccine from its workers. , as a sure way to attract a tourist eager for freedom but afraid of getting sick.