Flow of remittances continues strong, Central Bank

Santo Domingo.- The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic reports that in November 2021 the remittances received reached US$786.6 million, surpassing by US$79.1 million those registered in November 2020.

Through a statement, the Bank highlighted that the amount exceeded by US$229.5 million (41.2%) the remittances received in November 2019, the year prior to the pandemic.

Total inflows between January and November of this year reached US$9.4 billion, some US$2.1 billion more than the same period in 2020, registering 28.8% year-on-year growth.