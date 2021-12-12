Miches: The Dominican paradise that wants to compete with Punta Cana

Forbes Central America

360-degree views reveal a paradise sheltered by natural attractions from the top of a round mountain. These enchant the gaze of those who stop to observe them calmly. The impressive beaches of Miches bordered by crystal clear waters, at the bottom of which is a vast reef and the exuberant waterfalls and beautiful lagoons, reveal why this tourist destination in the Dominican Republic is on its way to becoming the new Punta Cana.

Its landscapes, still underdeveloped touristically, await with calm patience the moment to reveal itself to the world as a new proposal in the Caribbean. Large hotel chains have already turned their eyes to Miches, which today can still be considered the best-kept secret in this country, but it will soon cease to be.

The coastal municipality still preserves that captivating atmosphere of a fishing village where the rhythm of the day rotates to the rhythm of subsistence within the natural abundance, ideal for travelers who love ecotourism.

In a short time, beach tourism and its luxurious resorts will be added that could end that feeling of being in the middle of nowhere and add a much more exclusive proposal. This without losing the attractiveness of that immense bay, which seems to want to hide the attractions within the coastal plain at night.

And by day, discover with all its magnificence the indescribable landscapes of beaches such as Bahía Costa Esmeralda, Arena Blanca, Las Cañitas, Playa Arriba or the ‘Media Luna’. The latter is a natural pool in the sea, made up of sandbanks, paved by coral reefs, and the white sand borders the Dominican Republic.

The Limón and Redonda Lagoons are no less captivating. Both are part of the Saltos de la Jalda National Park. The first is an enigmatic 7 square kilometer body of fresh water, while the second is a slightly smaller saltwater reservoir connected to the sea.

In this way, Miches hides secrets that are about to be revealed in front of the eyes of international tourists in the Dominican Republic.