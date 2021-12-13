As tourism recovers, so does the economy

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Mon. said during a meeting with general managers of hotel chains in Punta Cana that, as tourism in the country has been restored, the economy has fully recovered.

“Without recovering tourism, the Dominican economy does not recover and today by recovering tourism, we have fully recovered the Dominican economy; by the end of the year the country will be more than 4% positive in general in the economy in relation to the pre-COVID era,” said the president.

The Head of State added that the key to economic recovery is the joint work that the corresponding entities have been carrying out.