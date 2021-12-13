Biggest power plant out 13 days: officials mum

Santo Domingo.- The most recent report from the Coordinating Body (OC) of the electrical system excludes unit 1 of the Punta Catalina power plant from the list of unavailable generators, after it was under maintenance for 13 days, despite that it would only be for a week end.

So far, the Ministry of Energy and Mines has not explained to Diario Libre why unit 1 was out of service for more days than announced, and it re-entered the system yesterday.

Coal-fired Punta Catalina – the country’s newest and biggest power plant- contributes around 600MW to the national grid.