4.5M Dominicans pay SS US$100.0M per month

Santo Domingo.- On November 30, the country’s Pension System had 4,488,325 affiliates, 39,950 more than in August of this year and with 94.9% registered in the Pension Fund Administrators and the remaining in the Central Bank, Banco de Reservas, Inabima and the Ministry of Finance.

The data is in the Statistical Summary of the Superintendence of Pensions (Sipen) that is published on its website.

The individualized monthly collection reached last month the amount of RD$5.8 billion (US$100.0 million) and the number of contributors rose by 66,713, from 1,872,658 in August to 1,939,371 in November 2021.