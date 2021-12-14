Credit Suisse: Dominican Republic will lead 2022 regional economic recovery

Santo Domingo.- According to Credit Suisse, global growth in 2022 will be 4.3%, a figure that could improve as restrictions are relaxed. At the regional level, the Dominican Republic will lead the economic recovery next year.

The experts and economists, who participated in the annual event on economic matters, of the Dominican Chamber of Commerce and Tourism (CCTDS), called THINK ECONOMICS “Next Generation Recovery”, agreed that the reactivation of public investment, using the Public-private partnerships will be key when it comes to achieving results above what is projected in 2022.

“President Luis Abinader and his government team have shown us in the last fifteen months how to efficiently manage a health crisis and jumpstart the economy. In this next-generation recovery, issues such as sustainability and the commitments made at COP26 are being considered,” said Gaetan Bucher, president of the CCTDS.