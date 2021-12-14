Dominican Gov. buys out of ‘shadow toll’

Santo Domingo.- The US$410 million that President Abinader announced that the State will pay, to terminate the concession of the highway to Samaná in advance, includes what was agreed by the parties to settle debts of the concessionaires with their international creditors. The agreement ends the so-called shadow toll

In addition, as a result of the agreement, 153 employees will be laid off – although there may be some exceptions – a labor process for which the concessionaires will have to allocate almost RD$70 million.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Finance made public the agreement and its annexes, by which as of January the tolls will be reduced by 20%, and with which the State ends the payment of the shadow toll, a millionaire subsidy with the that covers the deficit of vehicles that transit the Northeast Highway and the Atlantic Tourist Boulevard. Only for 2022, RD$4.7 billion had been planned for this concept.