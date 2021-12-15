Abinader says tourism saved the day

Santo Domingo.- Mercado Magazine recognized on Tuesday a group of business leaders and officials who helped the recovery of tourism in the country after the pandemic.

The recognition ceremony, held at the Epic Center of Blue Mall, was attended by the President Luis Abinader, who stressed that public-private collaboration has been essential for the recovery of Dominican tourism.

The president stressed that the country has currently created more jobs than there were before the pandemic, which is mainly due to the recovery of the tourism sector.

“For every direct job there is in a hotel, we have three indirect jobs across the country. Dominican tourism companies and the State itself have shown how well positioned the sector is internationally, but this has been possible … thanks to public-private cooperation.”