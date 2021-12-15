Economy December 15, 2021 | 12:14 pm

From sprawl to order

Photo El Dia

Santo Domingo.- Tourism Minister David Collado announced on Tuesday that they will deliver on Thursday the first part of the project to clean up Duarte avenue with Paris in the National District.

The work is through the Fundación Acción Emprende y transforma and with private funds that reached a total budget which is around 120 million pesos.

“What is happening in the Duarte with Paris is really historical, with consensus, dialogue we are transforming the Duarte with Paris, keeping our promise,” said Collado while visiting to evaluate the works.
1 Comment
Daniel martinez
December 15, 2021 3:20 pm

Nice!!!

