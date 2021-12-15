Labor OKs 130+ Industrial Free Zones on compliance

Santo Domingo.-The Ministry of Labor certified more than 130 companies in the country’s Industrial Free Zones, in recognition of the strict compliance with the biosafety protocol established as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister Luis Miguel De Camps García led the delivery of certifications during a ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza hotel, in the company of the general secretary of the Ibero-American Social Security Organization (OISS), Gina Riaño Barón.

With the delivery of these certifications, they join more than 600 companies that have complied with the sanitary protocol and that received the corresponding accreditations from the Ministry of Labor.

The president of the National Social Security Council (CNSS) highlighted the behavior of recognized companies and urged to continue to redouble efforts so that Covid-19 infections continue to decrease.