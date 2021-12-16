Tourist Card means US$138.1M for Dominican coffers

Santo Domingo.- The Tourist Card, whose cost for visitors to the Dominican Republic is US$10 and that the Government announced last Tuesday that it would be reimbursed for residents abroad, contributed to the treasury from 2019 until the last October RD$8.1 billion (US$138.1 million).

The amount of this tax, which could have been higher if it were not for the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the paralysis of international flights for three months in 2020 and with it the tourist activity, represented 0.5% of the total of the collections of Internal Taxes (DGII) between 2019 and October of this year.

In the first 10 months of 2021, the Tourist Card, whose cost of US$10 is paid in the air ticket to the Dominican Republic, contribute RD$2.7 billion to the treasury, which exceeds the amount collected in all of 2020 by RD$722.3 million, when the figure amounted to RD$2.0 billion, according to DGII statistics