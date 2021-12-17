Cruise ship cuts ribbon on Puerto Plata US$80M port

Santo Domingo.- With the arrival of the ocean liner MSC Seashore, the Taíno Bay cruise terminal was inaugurated this Wednesday, located in Puerto Plata’s maritime and commercial port.

Around 2,000 tourists arrived on the boat from Miami, United States.

After the arrival of the liner President Luis Abinader, and executives from the terminal led the formal ceremony.

The modern terminal was built with an investment of more than 80 million dollars by the ITM Group company.

As explained, the terminal also includes a fishing pier and a cargo dock.