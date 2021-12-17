Industry and Commerce returns to freeze fuel prices

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Mipymes (MICM) once again froze the prices of all fuels for the week of 18 to 25 December.

As of this Saturday, premium gasoline will continue to be sold at RD$270.10 a gallon and regular at RD$255.50 a gallon.

Optimum diesel will be sold at RD$219.10. At the same time, regular diesel will be sold at RD$201.10 and Liquefied Petroleum Gas at RD$141.10.

Likewise, natural gas is sold at (RD$28.97), avtur at (RD$180.68), kerosene at (RD$209.80), fuel oil at (RD$153.64), and fuel oil at 1% (RD$172.01).