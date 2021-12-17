More than 25,000 people made purchases at Inespre’s fair

Christmas products will also be sold at the 60 producers’ markets held by the organization every week.

Santo Domingo, DR

Inespre’s Great Christmas Fair, “Christmas of Change,” was enjoyed by more than 25 thousand people who purchased products in combos and retail.

The fair was held from December 14 to 16 on the grounds of the old Herrera Airport and was attended by several institutions of the national agricultural sector and companies.

Five Special Christmas Super Combos with Christmas Eve products were offered at the fair, valued at more than 1200 pesos, and sold at only 500 pesos by order of the Presidency of the Republic.

Also sold at retail were pork legs at 500 pesos for 15 pounds, chickens at 150 pesos, bananas at 1 peso, bananas at 1 peso, potatoes at 8 pesos per pound; as well as rice, pigeon peas, beans, eggs, bread baskets, wines, punch, coquitos, candies, vegetables, pasta, sausages, seasonings, and other seasonal staples.

Iván Hernández Guzmán, director of Inespre, announced that the institution will extend the sales of Christmas products until December 23 in the 60 markets it develops every week, 40 on Saturdays and 20 on Wednesdays in various parts of the country.

Hernández Guzmán informed that they were considering opening new points of sale before December 24 and thanked the Dominican people for trusting the institution and coming en masse to the fair to buy and consume products of national origin.

He also valued the participation of several public and private entities in the event such as the Ministry of Agriculture, Feda, Codopesca, Comedores Económicos, La Famosa, Baldón, Café Santo Domingo, Endy Eggs, Rica, Productos Chef, Linda, Roig Cacao, ARDIL, Dos Pinos, de la Tierra Mía, Avino Caprino, Cazabe Guaraguano, Miel Noel, among others.